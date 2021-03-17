Tornado Cash (TORN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.19 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $179.11 or 0.00308055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $61.33 million and $6.19 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00581953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 342,444 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars.

