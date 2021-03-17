Towercrest Capital Management Sells 1,434 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $153.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,541,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $157.63. The company has a market capitalization of $469.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

