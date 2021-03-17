Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) rose 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 431,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 94,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

TSQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Noble Financial raised their price objective on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

