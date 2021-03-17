TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 9,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The firm has a market cap of $919.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.