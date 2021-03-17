TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of ($2.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

TRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 247,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

