Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.30.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $170.22 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $174.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

