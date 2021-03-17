Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,488 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the average daily volume of 561 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSX. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 79,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,883. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

