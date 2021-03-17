Traders Buy High Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,755 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average volume of 5,121 call options.

IGT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 192,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,954. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. International Game Technology has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $20.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 384,233 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,776,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

