Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,232 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average volume of 3,542 call options.

NYSE HUGE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 1,601,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,647. FSD Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FSD Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in FSD Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

