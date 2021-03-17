Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,994 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 361% compared to the typical volume of 650 call options.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
FLY stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,725. The stock has a market cap of $428.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $13.12.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
Fly Leasing Company Profile
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
