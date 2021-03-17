Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,994 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 361% compared to the typical volume of 650 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fly Leasing in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FLY stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,725. The stock has a market cap of $428.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Fly Leasing has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $13.12.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

