Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 636 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,147% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 7,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $333,631.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 74,506 shares valued at $3,032,952. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anterix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $10,064,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Anterix by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

