TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 6.1% Higher

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.40. 724,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 755,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.36, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,880 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

