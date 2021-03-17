TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.62% of TransUnion worth $116,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.