Travala.com (AVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.28 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00007110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $213.37 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00450607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00061221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00147813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.00564180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,021,500 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

