Treat DAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.60 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00004285 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $2.38 million and $1.60 million worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.35 or 0.00456491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00147560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00079052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.15 or 0.00584470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,062 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars.

