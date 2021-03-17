Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Update

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 602,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 11th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:TG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 174,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,940. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. Tredegar has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tredegar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 74.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

