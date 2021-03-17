TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter.

THS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. 503,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -539.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

