Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.74

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.74 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 98 ($1.28). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 36,567 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £198.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.74.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

