Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), but opened at GBX 101 ($1.32). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 59,794 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.74. The firm has a market cap of £214.09 million and a PE ratio of -68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

