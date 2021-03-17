Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.26), but opened at GBX 101 ($1.32). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 59,794 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.74. The firm has a market cap of £214.09 million and a PE ratio of -68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

