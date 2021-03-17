Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TRB opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £214.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. Tribal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.95 ($1.38).

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

