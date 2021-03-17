Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:TRB opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £214.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. Tribal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.95 ($1.38).
