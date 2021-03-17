Trip.com Group (TCOM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2021 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $38.50 to $46.00.

3/4/2021 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Trip.com Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Trip.com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Trip.com Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 267,368 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 190,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

