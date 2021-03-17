TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares during the quarter. TripAdvisor accounts for 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of TripAdvisor worth $41,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after buying an additional 224,268 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,038,660 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Barclays boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,260. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.