Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Tripio has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $1.22 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00053077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00642442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034053 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Tripio Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

