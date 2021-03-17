Trittium Price Tops $0.15 (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Trittium coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $19.60 million and $6,575.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trittium has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.00462801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00061401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00144809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00054929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00078225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00618223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

Buying and Selling Trittium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

