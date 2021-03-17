Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.98

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 30435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGI. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

