Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0011

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 75.7% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $87,189.95 and $4,274.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.56 or 0.00645249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00034049 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

