TrueUSD (TUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $116.95 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $308.83 million and $116.95 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00053077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00642442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034053 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 308,396,511 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

