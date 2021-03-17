TrustSwap Hits One Day Volume of $4.65 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $206.88 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004315 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00462025 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00061605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00140114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00055585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00604545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,034,073 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

