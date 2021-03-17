TrustSwap Price Reaches $2.59 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00004748 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $209.29 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00458268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00063461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00124401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00576061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,822,160 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars.

