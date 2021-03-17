TrustVerse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.07 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 71.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.54 or 0.00636812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033539 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

