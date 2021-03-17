TTC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.61 or 0.00642304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00034018 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.