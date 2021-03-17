Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period To End on March 24th (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:TCACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 24th. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TCACU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. Unit

There is no company description available for Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp.

