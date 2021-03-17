Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Up 16.1%

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) shot up 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.32. 3,308,138 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,783,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

