Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Tupperware Brands worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

