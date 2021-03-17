Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 1,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRKNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC cut Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

