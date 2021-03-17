Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.74

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.74 and last traded at C$21.55, with a volume of 365129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.26. The company has a market cap of C$4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.