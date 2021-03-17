TurtleCoin Hits One Day Volume of $647,324.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $647,324.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 108.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 88.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,797,842,625 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

