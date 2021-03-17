TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0001

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $566,756.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 102.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,752,936,883 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

