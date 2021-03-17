Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 11th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

TPC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $18.56. 249,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,917. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $944.96 million, a P/E ratio of -66.07 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

