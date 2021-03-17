Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell Sells 1,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00.

TWLO traded up $13.05 on Wednesday, reaching $386.27. 3,546,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,067. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $70.26 and a one year high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.27. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

