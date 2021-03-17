Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $1,026,704.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70.

NYSE TWLO traded up $13.05 on Wednesday, reaching $386.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.63 and a 200-day moving average of $326.27. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

