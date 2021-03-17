Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will announce $57.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year sales of $212.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $218.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $240.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $256.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TWIN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

