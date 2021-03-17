Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $424.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

