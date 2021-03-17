Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $500.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL stock opened at $419.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.58. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.91, for a total transaction of $3,660,133.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,468,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $171,470,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.