Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

TYL stock opened at $419.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $479.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

