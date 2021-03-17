U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 125,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 123,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USAU shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

