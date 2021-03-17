Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1,307.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,475 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,265 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,423,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. 569,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,809,227. The company has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

