Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $252,845.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 93.9% higher against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00281808 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

