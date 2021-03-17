Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,903.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $30,903.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,978.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.01 or 0.03142571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00349917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.18 or 0.00923079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00406554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.71 or 0.00335834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00248473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021281 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

