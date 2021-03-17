UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €88.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.80 ($109.18).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €88.40 ($104.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.53. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

